WEF | Davos Agenda 2022

David Beasley, Head of the United Nations World Food Program [WFP] On 'Averting a Global Food Crisis'



"We're facing the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II; When I took this job there were 80 million people marching to starvation, that's not chronic hunger; then it went to 135 right before covid why? Man-made conflict, climate, covid comes along and boom, shocks it up to 276 million people."



"Now we're looking at 325 million people in what we call IPC- 345. Now here is the most startling fact, out of that 276 or 325 million there are 49 million knocking on famines door in 43 countries. Those are the 43 countries we have got to be extremely concerned about that will result in, famine, destabilization, and mass migration if you we don't get ahead of this."



