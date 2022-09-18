A Mysterious Virus Causes Thousands of Cow Deaths in India as Government officials claim to have already begun the Vaccine Roll Out



"12,570 cows dead due to Mysterious Virus"



105,000 infected | 2,69,844 cattle have been vaccinated



Jalandhar district worst hit





Several cases of what is believed to be (LSD) in animals, primarily cows, have surfaced in India over the past few weeks



Has this, like the Coronavirus, been done on purpose to give the global agenda a justification for beginning the global distribution of mRNA vaccines for livestock?



A viral illness outbreak that affects cattle results in significant economic damages for the nations impacted

Aside from the loss of animal lives, all parties involved in the cattle industry suffer losses, but the poor, small-scale, and backyard farmers are the hardest hit

As a result, they are more dependent on the government for assistance in containing the disease's spread The government offers mRNA Vaccines as a solution right away