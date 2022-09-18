A Mysterious Virus Causes Thousands of Cow Deaths in India as Government officials claim to have already begun the Vaccine Roll Out
"12,570 cows dead due to Mysterious Virus"
105,000 infected | 2,69,844 cattle have been vaccinated
Jalandhar district worst hit
Several cases of what is believed to be (LSD) in animals, primarily cows, have surfaced in India over the past few weeks
Has this, like the Coronavirus, been done on purpose to give the global agenda a justification for beginning the global distribution of mRNA vaccines for livestock?
A viral illness outbreak that affects cattle results in significant economic damages for the nations impacted
Aside from the loss of animal lives, all parties involved in the cattle industry suffer losses, but the poor, small-scale, and backyard farmers are the hardest hit
As a result, they are more dependent on the government for assistance in containing the disease's spread The government offers mRNA Vaccines as a solution right away
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.