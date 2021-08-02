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Protesta por la Libertad en Sydney, Australia: "NOS QUITAN NUESTRA HUMANIDAD"
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20 views • August 02, 2021
Inspirador video de RebelNews, subtitulado por @FLC (Frotando la Costumbre).
Marcha por la libertad en multitudinaria protesta ante el avance de las recurrentes medidas dictatoriales en Sydney, Australia. El pueblo salió a las calles con el mejor argumento de todos, su libertad. Interesantes reflexiones de sus participantes y poderoso alegato final del cura haciendo un llamado a la acción ante la implementación cada día más preocupante del nuevo orden mundial.
Marcha por la libertad en multitudinaria protesta ante el avance de las recurrentes medidas dictatoriales en Sydney, Australia. El pueblo salió a las calles con el mejor argumento de todos, su libertad. Interesantes reflexiones de sus participantes y poderoso alegato final del cura haciendo un llamado a la acción ante la implementación cada día más preocupante del nuevo orden mundial.
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