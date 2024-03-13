Create New Account
Samuel Butler and the Real Life Origins of Butlerian Jihad (Dune)
channel image
Kazimir Kharza
11 Subscribers
3 views
Published 20 hours ago

In light of recent release of Dune: Part Two, I decided to talk about the likely real-life origins of Butlerian Jihad in the Dune lore, a holy war against thinking machines. Samuel Butler was a 19th century novelist who saw machines as a threat to human freedom and advocated an anti-tech revolution.


Keywords
revolutionjihadtechnologytechtedsamuelbutlerkaczynskiduneholy waranti-techfrank herbertdune 2butlerian jihaderewhon

