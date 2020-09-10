© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
20200910 - DESMONTEMOS LA GENOCIDA "OPERACIÓN CORONAVIRUS"
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • October 18, 2020
10 de septiembre de 2020
DESMONTEMOS LA GENOCIDA "OPERACIÓN CORONAVIRUS"
y simultáneamente instauremos nosotros nuestro
NUEVO • ANTIGUO ORDEN MUNDIAL
AL SERVICIO DE MÁS DEL 99% DE LA POBLACIÓN (N • AOM + 99%)
Lluís Botinas, investigador independiente, impulsor de LA GOTA CATALANA y presidente de Plural-21. En particular sobre salud, autor de libro publicado https: //plural-21.org/desmontar-el-si ... y del no-publicado https: //plural-21.org/desmontar-el-si ... más información: https://lagotacatalana.wordpress.com/ https://twitter.com/lluisbotinas @lluisbotinas
DESMONTEMOS LA GENOCIDA "OPERACIÓN CORONAVIRUS"
y simultáneamente instauremos nosotros nuestro
NUEVO • ANTIGUO ORDEN MUNDIAL
AL SERVICIO DE MÁS DEL 99% DE LA POBLACIÓN (N • AOM + 99%)
Lluís Botinas, investigador independiente, impulsor de LA GOTA CATALANA y presidente de Plural-21. En particular sobre salud, autor de libro publicado https: //plural-21.org/desmontar-el-si ... y del no-publicado https: //plural-21.org/desmontar-el-si ... más información: https://lagotacatalana.wordpress.com/ https://twitter.com/lluisbotinas @lluisbotinas
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.