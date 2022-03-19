© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Selective Nationalism
Follow
0
Share
Report
36 views • March 19, 2022
Reckless Lawmakers Are Risking War
* If you’re going to accelerate a conflict, you have to wonder what the consequences might be.
* If you get the impression that people formulating America’s foreign policy have no clue what they’re talking about, you're on to something.
* A lot of deeply ignorant, reckless people are running things.
* What would it mean to enter into a hot war with Russia?
* People behind the disastrous 20-year war in Afghanistan now want to confront Russia.
* They believe passionately in Ukrainian nationalism, but not in ours.
* Virtually everyone in DC agrees: nationalism is great over there; and a deep threat here, as well as immoral.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 March 2022
* If you’re going to accelerate a conflict, you have to wonder what the consequences might be.
* If you get the impression that people formulating America’s foreign policy have no clue what they’re talking about, you're on to something.
* A lot of deeply ignorant, reckless people are running things.
* What would it mean to enter into a hot war with Russia?
* People behind the disastrous 20-year war in Afghanistan now want to confront Russia.
* They believe passionately in Ukrainian nationalism, but not in ours.
* Virtually everyone in DC agrees: nationalism is great over there; and a deep threat here, as well as immoral.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 March 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.