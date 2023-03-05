🇧🇪 More than 2,700 tractors paralyzed Brussels today in protest against the Flemish government's nitrogen plan which is expected to lead to the closure of many farms.
5,000 direct jobs and 15,000 indirect jobs could be affected.
