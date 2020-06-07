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Réponse à Virginie Despentes. Floyd, USA, racisme et tout le tintouin
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31 views • June 07, 2020
Parce qu'il vaut mieux en rire.
La retranscription sur mon blog :
https://lamitedanslacaverne.blogspot.com/2020/06/reponse-virginie-despentes-floyd-usa.html
Le lien vers les logos (versions PNG et vectorielles (SVG) : https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13UqYHHNfNMuZmAUN6bI0Hg2L1-3VId13
L’autopsie (en anglais) : https://www.hennepin.us/-/media/hennepinus/residents/public-safety/documents/Autopsy_2020-3700_Floyd.pdf?la=en&;hash=1DD37B049B99FAE35949ADD1D04331BD45A86D01
La retranscription sur mon blog :
https://lamitedanslacaverne.blogspot.com/2020/06/reponse-virginie-despentes-floyd-usa.html
Le lien vers les logos (versions PNG et vectorielles (SVG) : https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13UqYHHNfNMuZmAUN6bI0Hg2L1-3VId13
L’autopsie (en anglais) : https://www.hennepin.us/-/media/hennepinus/residents/public-safety/documents/Autopsy_2020-3700_Floyd.pdf?la=en&;hash=1DD37B049B99FAE35949ADD1D04331BD45A86D01
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