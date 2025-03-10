The Ian Carroll phenomenon: is the explosion of "antisemitism" a setup for a new digital Jan. 6th?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ian Carroll makes conspiracies go mainstream with Joe Rogan and Hodge Twins interviews--is he controlled opposition? | Gallup poll shows only 46% of Americans support Israel in historic low | Trump cancels aid to Columbia U over "antisemitism" | Israel cuts off electricity to Gaza | Amish children face forced vaccination in New York after Second Circuit guts First Amendment | Mennonites under fire for refusing MMR vaxx amid measles outbreak | Syrian HTS regime slaughters 1,000 religious minorities including Christians | Romania erupts in riots after presidential frontrunner banned from election | RFK to meet with processed foods industry leaders to demand reform