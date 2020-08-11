© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
interveiw with Ramon on dangers of 5g
Follow
1
Share
Report
66 views • August 11, 2020
Great discussion On 5g with Ramon who holds a bachelor’s in electrical engineering a masters in oriental medicine and is very knowledgeable about electromagnetic fields and Astro physics.
Link to Ramon’s online Academic event: https://ticketbud.com/events/30ecfb02-c9fc-11ea-be37-42010a71700b
Link to Ramon’s online Academic event: https://ticketbud.com/events/30ecfb02-c9fc-11ea-be37-42010a71700b
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.