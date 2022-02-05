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SCOTUS Pick in Trouble? Liberal Law Professor has Bad News for Biden and Harris
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260 views • February 05, 2022
Anders Hagstrom from The Daily Caller reports, President Joe Biden’s administration would push for Vice President Kamala Harris to cast a tie-breaking vote for his eventual Supreme Court nominee should it be necessary, White House press secretary Jen Psaki indicated Tuesday.
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