Die Wahrheit über Archonten, ihre Manipulation und wie wir uns vor ihnen schützen können.
DMT Doku Deutsch
Seit Jahrhunderten werden wir Menschen von geistigen dunklen Wesen energetisch attackiert und manipuliert.

Das können wir in den alten Schriften der Gnostiker erfahren.

Damals nannte man diese Wesen die Archonten.


Dieses Video wurde mit der Genehmigung des Urhebers von "Misterios Ocultos" ins Deutsche übersetzt


Música: Intractable von Kevin MacLeod ist unter der Lizenz Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) lizenziert.

Quelle: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100194

Interpret: http://incompetech.com/

