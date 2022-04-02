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THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION IS NOT WORTH SAVING
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40 views • April 02, 2022
Because socialism seems to be making a come back, one can theorize it is do to the fact that the Department of Education has purposely neglected to properly highlight socialism’s effects on human civilizations, historically speaking, so I’ll define it for you now just in case.
SOCIALISM: “a theory of social organization that advocates the ownership and control of the means of production and distribution, capital, land, etc., by the community as a whole, usually through a centralized government.”
This means that socialist systems are not required to produce value in order to maintain their position and because value isn’t incentivized within the system itself, value is inevitable lost over time. This system places its citizens under the absolute rule of a centralized governing body. This also means their is no individual ownership of property, one’s skills or one’s labor. No one who respects individual sovereignty and freedom would advocate for socialism. No one in their right mind would choose slavery over liberty. What we see today is a strategic effort to socially deconstruct the benefits of freedom and replace it with a less educated, more emotional, more prone to violence, and less self-reliant citizen and the Department of Education has been serving a major roll in this indoctrination process for decades and cannot be fixed or redeemed.
https://www.theblaze.com/news/baltimore-parents-sue-city-over-education-failures
https://www.publicschoolreview.com/average-spending-student-stats/national-data
https://www.theguardian.com/news/datablog/2010/dec/07/world-education-rankings-maths-science-reading
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/THE-DEPARTMENT-OF-EDUCATION-IS-NOT-WORTH-SAVING-e1gkcdp
SOCIALISM: “a theory of social organization that advocates the ownership and control of the means of production and distribution, capital, land, etc., by the community as a whole, usually through a centralized government.”
This means that socialist systems are not required to produce value in order to maintain their position and because value isn’t incentivized within the system itself, value is inevitable lost over time. This system places its citizens under the absolute rule of a centralized governing body. This also means their is no individual ownership of property, one’s skills or one’s labor. No one who respects individual sovereignty and freedom would advocate for socialism. No one in their right mind would choose slavery over liberty. What we see today is a strategic effort to socially deconstruct the benefits of freedom and replace it with a less educated, more emotional, more prone to violence, and less self-reliant citizen and the Department of Education has been serving a major roll in this indoctrination process for decades and cannot be fixed or redeemed.
https://www.theblaze.com/news/baltimore-parents-sue-city-over-education-failures
https://www.publicschoolreview.com/average-spending-student-stats/national-data
https://www.theguardian.com/news/datablog/2010/dec/07/world-education-rankings-maths-science-reading
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/THE-DEPARTMENT-OF-EDUCATION-IS-NOT-WORTH-SAVING-e1gkcdp
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