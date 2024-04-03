⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(3 April 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in the areas of Stroyevka (Kharkov region) and repelled three attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 60th Mechanised and 95th Air Assault Brigades near Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzer, and two 152-mm D-20 howitzers.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted damage on manpower and hardware of the 24th, 28th, 53rd mechanised, 5th assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 241st Territorial Defence Brigade near Chasov Yar, Kurdyumovka, and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Ten counter-attacks launched by the AFU's 81st Airmobile, 10th Mountain Assault, 67th, 72nd mechanised brigades and 4th National Guard Brigade of Ukraine were repelled close to Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Berestovoye, Krasnoye, Bogdanovka, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 390 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles (Kozak and MaxPro), as well as 19 motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, the following enemy's military hardware was hit: one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one 100-mm MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️ In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line, defeated enemy formations, and repelled nine counter-attack attacks launched by the 25th Airborne, 24th, 47th, 59th mechanised brigades of the AFU near Pervomayskoye, Kirovo, Vodyanoye, Berdychi, and Tonenkoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 305 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade near Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, one counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade was repelled near Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 155 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, as well as one 122-mm BM-21 Grad MLRS combat vehicle.

▫️ In Kherson direction, the units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the units of the 65th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU and 121st Territorial Defence Brigades close to Novodanilovka, Nesteryanka (Zaporozhye region) and Respublikanets (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 35 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, one 155-mm UK-made AS-90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have been eliminated during the day: one hangar for the production and storage of unmanned aerial vehicles, one armament depot, as well as manpower and military hardware of the AFU in 131 areas.

Air defence systems shot down 164 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and two U.S.-made JDAM aerial guided bombs.

📊 In total, 581 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 18,538 unmanned aerial vehicles, 495 air defence missile systems, 15,684 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,262 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 8,644 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 20,576 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.