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Genita M. Mason wins Human Rights Award for Green Mental Health Care Medical Model
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515 views • September 23, 2020
Genita M. Mason, Medical Director of the Arc Ozone Treatment Center wins the Human Rights Award for her work in getting psychiatric patient of psychotropic drugs and rebalancing brain chemistry and achieving overall wellness. Her High Impact Biologicl Medicine model applied to this series of treatments and targeted nutritional therapy is referred to as Green Mental Health Care. A term she coined for non-addictive, non-invasive and non-toxic mental health care.
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