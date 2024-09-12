BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
観ておいた方が良いことX ～ PMDA文書他
Can you see it?
Can you see it?
22 views • 7 months ago

■2ページ目、右下部【乾燥細胞培養痘そうワクチンＬＣ１６】エムポックス

https://pins.japic.or.jp/pdf/newPINS/00067596.pdf


■３ページ目、下部

【海外の類 似ワクチンの接種後に、ワクチン接種を受けた人からご家族など周りの人 へ、ワクチンウイルスが伝染した例が報告されています。】https://www.info.pmda.go.jp/downfiles/guide/ph/261976_631340KD1037_2_17G.pdf



医療用医薬品 : コスタイベ【れぷりこん】

＊１ページ目、右。＊要参照

＊２ページ目、【15.1 臨床使用に基づく情報】＊要参照


＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊

2021年3月コロナワクチン接種が始まってから現在までに、45万人もの日本人が多く亡くなった

https://x.com/kharaguchi/status/1833316274581213294?s=12&t=YuHQcc1ZxI-bEYvnW7ecUg

https://x.com/masatakatze/status/1832712365823193486?s=03


＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊

小口デンタルクリニック

https://www.oguchi-dental.com/news/435


＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊

本庶佑教授

https://x.com/all_japan_voice/status/1832890720304378333?s=03


**************************************


武見大臣「 "現時点では" お答えは差し控えたい」

https://x.com/JINKOUZOUKA_jp/status/1829685146335002839


**************************************


https://x.com/kuu331108/status/1830633147161317733



https://x.com/sibusawaeiiti/status/1830240159465644359

