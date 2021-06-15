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JP Morgan Hoards Cash, Biden IRS Powers Up to Seize Cash
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110 views • June 15, 2021
Today on TruNews, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke examine the accumulation of cash by JPMorgan, as major banks respond to concerns of massive inflation and investigations by ordering employees to preserve texts and WhatsApp messages.
In the second half, Milo and Edward look at the revelations of former Trump officials now coming out as saying the source of the COVID virus is the Wuhan lab in China.
Edward Szall, Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/15/21.
In the second half, Milo and Edward look at the revelations of former Trump officials now coming out as saying the source of the COVID virus is the Wuhan lab in China.
Edward Szall, Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/15/21.
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