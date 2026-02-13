In this video, we explore the scariest depictions of infections in horror, the outbreaks that spiral out of control, the slow internal corruptions that reshape flesh and mind, and the microscopic threats that collapse entire civilizations.

These stories thrive on paranoia, isolation, mutation, and the terrifying realization that the danger is already inside.

Timestamps:

00:00 - Introduction

00:50 - The Crazies

05:56 - Shivers

09:57 - The Bay

18:01 - It Comes At Night

24:37 - Posession

31:38 - Pontypool

38:15 - Pulse

43:54 - Annihilation

51:14 -Conclusion