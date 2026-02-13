© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, we explore the scariest depictions of infections in horror, the outbreaks that spiral out of control, the slow internal corruptions that reshape flesh and mind, and the microscopic threats that collapse entire civilizations.
These stories thrive on paranoia, isolation, mutation, and the terrifying realization that the danger is already inside.
Timestamps:
00:00 - Introduction
00:50 - The Crazies
05:56 - Shivers
09:57 - The Bay
18:01 - It Comes At Night
24:37 - Posession
31:38 - Pontypool
38:15 - Pulse
43:54 - Annihilation
51:14 -Conclusion