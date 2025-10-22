White Fools on Parade: Omaha's No Kings Protest and the Spectacle of Self Destruction

The No Kings protest in Omaha on October 18, 2025, at Turner Park revealed complex social dynamics involving diverse participants and contrasting perspectives. The event highlighted tensions around demographic trends and resource allocation, prompting critical discourse on community identity and policy impacts within a specific urban context.

View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/white-fools-on-parade-omahas-no-kings

#NoKingsOmaha #TurnerParkProtest #NoKingsNebraska #ImmigrationDebate #OmahaRally