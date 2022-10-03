General Welfare Warnings

Supporters of the monster state want you to believe that the "general Welfare clause" empowers the government to pretty much do whatever it wants. And while that couldn't be further from how things are supposed to be, many leading Anti-Federalists warned this was just how things would play out in practice in the long run.
Path to Liberty: Oct 3, 2022
