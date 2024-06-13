Excerpt from Earth Star Chakra Biofield Clearing with 174 Hz and 528 Hz tuning forks

See https://www.patreon.com/TheLivingARTs for the complete session.

In this session I first use my 174 Hz tuning fork to open the Earth Star Chakra. Then I use my 174 Hz tuning fork to bring energy into the Earth Star chakra. First I invite/coax stuck energy off to the side of the Earth Star chakra to come into the chakra (combing). I then mix that energy in and column out over the Earth Star chakra. To conclude the session I column out over the Earth Star chakra with my 528 Hz, DNA repair tuning fork.

Listening can help a person feel more grounded and connected to the earth.

Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves.

Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.

