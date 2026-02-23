© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤬 John Davidson: Tourette’s Campaigner Shouts N‑Word & Profanities – Alan Cumming Explains
At the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, John Davidson—a Tourette’s syndrome advocate and inspiration for the nominated film I Swear—shouted expletives and a racial slur from the audience, audible during live broadcast. Host Alan Cumming explained the involuntary tics and apologized if anyone was offended, sparking debate about disability awareness at live events.
