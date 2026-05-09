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Israeli Soldier Warns: This War Is More Spiritual Than You Think - Mendy Boteach
Flyover Conservatives
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On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Mendy Boteach, an Israeli soldier, rabbi, author, and political strategist, to discuss the spiritual war behind Israel’s fight for survival. Mendy shares what happened on October 7th, his experience serving in Gaza and Lebanon, and why the battle for Israel is also a battle for truth, public opinion, and the future of the West. From Hamas propaganda to rising antisemitism in America, this conversation reveals why this war is more spiritual than most people realize.


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Mendy Boteach is an Israeli soldier, rabbi, author, and political strategist who has served with the IDF in Gaza and Lebanon. He is the chief English writer to the Speaker of the Israeli Knesset and has advised many of Israel’s top political and media leaders. Mendy received rabbinical ordination and has studied at NYU, bringing a unique blend of theological, political, and military insight to today’s most important conversations. He is the co-author of Comeback Nation, a book written with his father about Israel’s fight for survival, identity, and destiny. Through his writing, public commentary, and military service, Mendy speaks boldly about Israel, faith, freedom, and the spiritual battle unfolding across the world.


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𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

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𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

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𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:

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Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team


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