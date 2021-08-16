So We Will Always Be With The Lord - 1 Thessalonians 4

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We discuss this as well as…
• How to live godly lives while surrounded by sexual perversion
• Sexual immorality and its temptations are nothing new
• The definition of perversion
• a strong faith and walk pushes temptation away
• Satan will tempt us with whatever works
• Where do you get your ideas about love and romance?
• Today's media fills our minds and hearts with filth. We need to keep it at arm's length.
• Even believers suffer the pain of separation at the death of a loved one.
• How do we understand the timing of the dead arriving in heaven?
• What will we think when we get to heaven? "Wow! This is far better than I thought it would be!"
• The idea of being reunited with loved ones is great comfort
• Satan thought he had taken everything from Job. But, the thing that mattered most to Job was the Lord!
• What is hope?
FREE Logos Bible Software
https://www.logos.com/basic
Join us as we go verse by verse through 1 Thessalonians!
Our 1 Thessalonians Playlist can be found at:
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/C3OpoDyb6tem/
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