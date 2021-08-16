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So We Will Always Be With The Lord - 1 Thessalonians 4
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
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10 views • August 16, 2021
The Christians in Thessalonica were confused about Jesus' Second Coming. How would that effect those who how had already passed? Were they to be left out? Paul comforts them, and us, with the proper understanding of Jesus Return and the Resurrection of the Dead.

We discuss this as well as…

• How to live godly lives while surrounded by sexual perversion
• Sexual immorality and its temptations are nothing new
• The definition of perversion
• a strong faith and walk pushes temptation away
• Satan will tempt us with whatever works
• Where do you get your ideas about love and romance?
• Today's media fills our minds and hearts with filth. We need to keep it at arm's length.
• Even believers suffer the pain of separation at the death of a loved one.
• How do we understand the timing of the dead arriving in heaven?
• What will we think when we get to heaven? "Wow! This is far better than I thought it would be!"
• The idea of being reunited with loved ones is great comfort
• Satan thought he had taken everything from Job. But, the thing that mattered most to Job was the Lord!
• What is hope?

FREE Logos Bible Software
https://www.logos.com/basic

Join us as we go verse by verse through 1 Thessalonians!

Our 1 Thessalonians Playlist can be found at:
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/C3OpoDyb6tem/


We post videos on BitChute, GabTV, Brighteon and YouTube.

You can find our channel with all our videos at

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4dtF271PU5qX/

GabTV https://tv.gab.com/channel/matthias76

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/matthias76

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcxuESOA4cjmur1S3LIBxQ

Thanks for watching! We would love to hear from you so, please leave a comment. God bless and have a great day!
Keywords
persecutiongreedsecond comingcovetingfaithfulnessjesus returnafflictionwitness of faith
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