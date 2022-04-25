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Situation Update: Cyber Shutdown In Just Days!! Looking Glass Tech, Social Engineering, The "Fallout", Cyber Attack Explosions, And Elite Takedowns!!
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26665 views • April 25, 2022
Food Plant Explosions, Mass Siege, Worldwide Starvation, Food Supply Shortages, And Global Tyranny Are Hitting Full Force!! The Time To Act Is Now!! Go To: http://www.prepwith17uprising.com And Save The Most Money Plus Free Shipping On The Best Quality Emergency Preparedness Food!!
Go To: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95 To Make A Donation In Order For Us To Do Daily Production!! Thank You Patriots!!
Our Patreon is:
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=36473682&;fan_landing=true
Sources For This Vid:
https://www.banned.video
https://www.newswars.com/fbi-warns-of-targeted-cyber-attacks-on-food-plants-after-mysterious-rash-of-fires/
https://humansbefree.com/2022/04/several-very-large-food-processing-distribution-plants-have-recently-exploded-or-burned-down.html
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2022/04/24/a-historic-sham-zelenskys-speech-to-greeces-parliament-sparks-national-outrage-opens-wwii-era-wounds/
https://www.wnd.com/2022/04/china-develops-brain-control-weapons-future-wars/
https://endoftheamericandream.com/world-war-three-is-about-to-escalate-to-a-dangerous-new-level/
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-04-24-another-biden-link-to-beijing-found-millions-anonymous-chinese-donations.html
https://www.westernjournal.com/elon-musk-appears-massively-smack-bill-gates-via-text-message-disrespecting/
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-04-24-big-tech-monopoly-power-vital-national-security.html
Go To: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95 To Make A Donation In Order For Us To Do Daily Production!! Thank You Patriots!!
Our Patreon is:
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=36473682&;fan_landing=true
Sources For This Vid:
https://www.banned.video
https://www.newswars.com/fbi-warns-of-targeted-cyber-attacks-on-food-plants-after-mysterious-rash-of-fires/
https://humansbefree.com/2022/04/several-very-large-food-processing-distribution-plants-have-recently-exploded-or-burned-down.html
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2022/04/24/a-historic-sham-zelenskys-speech-to-greeces-parliament-sparks-national-outrage-opens-wwii-era-wounds/
https://www.wnd.com/2022/04/china-develops-brain-control-weapons-future-wars/
https://endoftheamericandream.com/world-war-three-is-about-to-escalate-to-a-dangerous-new-level/
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-04-24-another-biden-link-to-beijing-found-millions-anonymous-chinese-donations.html
https://www.westernjournal.com/elon-musk-appears-massively-smack-bill-gates-via-text-message-disrespecting/
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-04-24-big-tech-monopoly-power-vital-national-security.html
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