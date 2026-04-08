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Healing For The Fractured Soul 60 | The Art of the Exorcist | Possession & Influence
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Catholics have a special class of priests called Exorcists, which became a dying breed after the widespread implementation of psychology to explain away and treat mental illnesses that once were seen as demonic possession. Now, a new breed of priests is picking up the call for those who are facing torment that psychology has no answers for. We will break down the fascinating interview of Fr Chaf Ripperger with Tucker Carlson. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-60/

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healingpedophiliatucker carlsondemonicdeliverancemolestationdidself helpincestdemon possessionsex traffickingcounselingexorcismhealthy relationshipsbroken heart syndromeinner healingmpdsplit personalitiesdysfunctional familiescoping mechanismsfractured mindpstdheal broken heartsexorsistfr chaf ripperger
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