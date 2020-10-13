The 9/11 South Tower Lost Tape: Da' Plane, Da' Plane, Where's Da' Plane?

THE EVIDENCE THAT NO REAL PLANES WERE USED ON 9/11



We are supposed to believe that both planes were entirely inside the towers, with no pieces showing. A Boeing 767 is 156 feet wide and 159 feet long. The distance from: the outer perimeter of the North Tower at the alleged point of contact by AA Flight 11, to: the central 47 massive inner core beams that are cross-braced is 60 feet. The distance from: the outer surface of the South Tower at the alleged point of contact by UA Flight 175, to: the core structure of that building was 37 feet. The differential in length in relation to the North Tower with respect to plane length and a building length that is measured in terms of the distance to the core structure is about 99 feet. The differential length for the South Tower is approximately 122 feet. A 767 is 159 feet long so most of the plane has got to be outside of the tower in both cases since there is simply no room for the entire length of the plane to crumple into. Why didn’t we see 99 feet of AA Flight 11 sticking out of the North Tower or broken off, crumpled up, and/or crumbling to the ground below? Why didn’t we see 122 feet of UA Flight 175 sticking out of the South Tower or crumpled up, and/or crumbling to the WTC plaza below?



There is no plane or plane wreckage at all to be seen in the hole of either tower in any video or photos.



The long lost No Plane hitting the second Twin Tower has been found. Thanks to Jim Stone Investigates for posting the link on his blog. If CNN used Green Screen during the first Gulf War. What was stopping the Powers That Be from using CGI during the attacks of 911?