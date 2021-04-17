ODNI Released Report & Identified CCP as No.1 National Security Threat to U.S.

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4/16/2021 The ODNI released the annual global threat assessment report and identified CCP as the number one national security threat to the United States. It’s important to bring together as many allies as possible to strengthen the US position and show that we’re coming together and that there is one force that’s going to keep China in place.