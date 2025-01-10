BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"The Ukraine Conflict: Unjustified Invasion or NATO Provocation?"
Maverick News
Maverick News
35 followers
21 views • 3 months ago

Special Maverick News Broadcast:


Join us for an intense debate where we tackle one of the most contentious issues of our time - the Ukraine War. In this compelling discussion:


🔹 Volodymyr Zelensky - Ukraine's President, will dissect and debunk the justifications given by Russia for its invasion, shedding light on the truth behind Putin's claims.


🔹 Vladimir Putin - The Russian perspective, where we explore the arguments that NATO's expansion eastward was the catalyst for the conflict.


🔹 Donald Trump - We'll examine the former US President's views on NATO's role and how his policies might have influenced the current geopolitical landscape.


🔥 What's Inside:

A detailed breakdown of Putin's narratives vs. the reality on the ground.

An in-depth look at how NATO's actions have been perceived and why some believe it instigated the war.

Expert analysis with Canadian Veteran Jeff Evely, and Journalist Rick Walker, with historical context, and what this means for the future of international relations.

tuckerukrainecarlsonzelenskyfridman
