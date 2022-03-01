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Why should we still care about the events of 9/11 and how they have changed America forever?
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34 views • March 01, 2022
Full Show Notes: https://danhappel.com/9-11-revisited-connecting-the-dots-with-richard-gage/
To Understand what happened on 9/11 is to understand the deep state, globalism and technocracy; the tool of the Power Elite to control humanity by using fear, intimidation and propaganda.................administered by their useful idiots and political lackeys.
To understand 9/11 is a key to connecting the dots from point A to point B, and C, and D, and E, and F, and G, and H, and I, and on and on. Understanding 9/11 is understanding how false flag events leading to war and death have been useful tools in the short but illustrious history of The New World Order.
America, we have seen a most disturbing change in American culture since 9/11 and that is not by accident. Wake Up and realize that we are being conditioned to trade our basic freedoms for safety in a never ending cycle of false flag Hegelian Dialectic conditioning events meant to turn us into sheeple.
Guest: Richard Gage - Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth
Connecting the Dots Stay Informed: https://danhappel.com/be-in-the-know-email https://danhappel.com/EMP-Protection https://danhappel.com/Healthy-Secret-Nitric-Oxide-Replay
To Understand what happened on 9/11 is to understand the deep state, globalism and technocracy; the tool of the Power Elite to control humanity by using fear, intimidation and propaganda.................administered by their useful idiots and political lackeys.
To understand 9/11 is a key to connecting the dots from point A to point B, and C, and D, and E, and F, and G, and H, and I, and on and on. Understanding 9/11 is understanding how false flag events leading to war and death have been useful tools in the short but illustrious history of The New World Order.
America, we have seen a most disturbing change in American culture since 9/11 and that is not by accident. Wake Up and realize that we are being conditioned to trade our basic freedoms for safety in a never ending cycle of false flag Hegelian Dialectic conditioning events meant to turn us into sheeple.
Guest: Richard Gage - Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth
Connecting the Dots Stay Informed: https://danhappel.com/be-in-the-know-email https://danhappel.com/EMP-Protection https://danhappel.com/Healthy-Secret-Nitric-Oxide-Replay
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