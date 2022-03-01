BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why should we still care about the events of 9/11 and how they have changed America forever?
Patriots on Fire
Patriots on Fire
111 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
34 views • March 01, 2022
Full Show Notes: https://danhappel.com/9-11-revisited-connecting-the-dots-with-richard-gage/
To Understand what happened on 9/11 is to understand the deep state, globalism and technocracy; the tool of the Power Elite to control humanity by using fear, intimidation and propaganda.................administered by their useful idiots and political lackeys.

To understand 9/11 is a key to connecting the dots from point A to point B, and C, and D, and E, and F, and G, and H, and I, and on and on. Understanding 9/11 is understanding how false flag events leading to war and death have been useful tools in the short but illustrious history of The New World Order.

America, we have seen a most disturbing change in American culture since 9/11 and that is not by accident. Wake Up and realize that we are being conditioned to trade our basic freedoms for safety in a never ending cycle of false flag Hegelian Dialectic conditioning events meant to turn us into sheeple.

Guest: Richard Gage - Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth

Connecting the Dots Stay Informed: https://danhappel.com/be-in-the-know-email https://danhappel.com/EMP-Protection https://danhappel.com/Healthy-Secret-Nitric-Oxide-Replay
Keywords
911 truth9112001engineersrichard gagepatriots soapboxarchitectsconnecting the dotsdan happel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

Garrison Vance
Industry lobbying gutted California&#8217;s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only &#8216;a shell&#8217;

Industry lobbying gutted California’s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only ‘a shell’

Willow Tohi
Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Douglas Harrington
Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Garrison Vance
Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Belle Carter
Witch Hunt Against Dissent: How the UK Criminalized Support for Gaza Activism

Witch Hunt Against Dissent: How the UK Criminalized Support for Gaza Activism

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy