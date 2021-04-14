BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Donald Trump Is Winning | Bill Mitchell and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1939 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
150 views • April 14, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3458/donald-trump-is-winning-bill-mitchell-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3458-donald-trump-is-winning-bill-mitchell-and-stefan-molyneux

While the media predicts the demise of Donald Trump's campaign for the 795th time, there remains practically no real world evidence of support for Hillary Clinton. While Trump has twice as many Google hits, massive online support, a record setting 2.6 million individual donors, huge daily rally attendance, yard signs everywhere and strong strong book and merchandise sales - Clinton's metrics are all abysmal.

Bill Mitchell joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the only metric where Hillary Clinton seems to do well - mainstream polling - and how those results are just as fake as her smile and personality. Why did Donald Trump suggest that Hillary Clinton and he take a drug test before the next Presidential debate? What has an incredible accurate predictor in Professor Norpoth said about this upcoming Presidential election?

Bill Mitchell is the host and creator of YourVoice Radio and one most influential non-candidates in social media this election cycle - with close to 100,000 Twitter followers and millions of impressions daily.

Follow Bill on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/mitchellvii
YourVoice Radio: http://www.yourvoiceradio.com

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
trumpdonaldstefan molyneuxfreedomain
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Garrison Vance
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy