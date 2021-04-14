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Donald Trump Is Winning | Bill Mitchell and Stefan Molyneux
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150 views • April 14, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3458/donald-trump-is-winning-bill-mitchell-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3458-donald-trump-is-winning-bill-mitchell-and-stefan-molyneux
While the media predicts the demise of Donald Trump's campaign for the 795th time, there remains practically no real world evidence of support for Hillary Clinton. While Trump has twice as many Google hits, massive online support, a record setting 2.6 million individual donors, huge daily rally attendance, yard signs everywhere and strong strong book and merchandise sales - Clinton's metrics are all abysmal.
Bill Mitchell joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the only metric where Hillary Clinton seems to do well - mainstream polling - and how those results are just as fake as her smile and personality. Why did Donald Trump suggest that Hillary Clinton and he take a drug test before the next Presidential debate? What has an incredible accurate predictor in Professor Norpoth said about this upcoming Presidential election?
Bill Mitchell is the host and creator of YourVoice Radio and one most influential non-candidates in social media this election cycle - with close to 100,000 Twitter followers and millions of impressions daily.
Follow Bill on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/mitchellvii
YourVoice Radio: http://www.yourvoiceradio.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3458-donald-trump-is-winning-bill-mitchell-and-stefan-molyneux
While the media predicts the demise of Donald Trump's campaign for the 795th time, there remains practically no real world evidence of support for Hillary Clinton. While Trump has twice as many Google hits, massive online support, a record setting 2.6 million individual donors, huge daily rally attendance, yard signs everywhere and strong strong book and merchandise sales - Clinton's metrics are all abysmal.
Bill Mitchell joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the only metric where Hillary Clinton seems to do well - mainstream polling - and how those results are just as fake as her smile and personality. Why did Donald Trump suggest that Hillary Clinton and he take a drug test before the next Presidential debate? What has an incredible accurate predictor in Professor Norpoth said about this upcoming Presidential election?
Bill Mitchell is the host and creator of YourVoice Radio and one most influential non-candidates in social media this election cycle - with close to 100,000 Twitter followers and millions of impressions daily.
Follow Bill on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/mitchellvii
YourVoice Radio: http://www.yourvoiceradio.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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