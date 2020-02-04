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Chemtrail Cowboy
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123 views • February 04, 2020
Funny thing about conspiracy theories is they usually turn out to be true. Interesting how you drag in wiki, your dis-information service as some sort of proof. Well they do say desperate times call for desperate measures.
A more humorous take on a deadly serious topic. Animated music video. Now with subtitles/ translation.
mp3 download available here: http://weirdbloke.yolasite.com/
http://stopsprayingus.com/news/
http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/
http://weatherwar101.com/
http://globalskywatch.com/
https://climateviewer.com/
A more humorous take on a deadly serious topic. Animated music video. Now with subtitles/ translation.
mp3 download available here: http://weirdbloke.yolasite.com/
http://stopsprayingus.com/news/
http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/
http://weatherwar101.com/
http://globalskywatch.com/
https://climateviewer.com/
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