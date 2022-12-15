📆 Jason Breshears Interviewed by Sol Luckman (Round 2): Exploring the Astonishing Mathematix & Calendrix of Archaix
☄️ Check out Round 1, “Coding Loops inside the Simulacrum”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddCPmjl3lzA&t=12s&ab_channel=CrowRising
💥 In Round 2 Conversations on Sol Luckman Uncensored welcomes back the man, the myth, the legend, Jason Breshears of https://archaix.com, who has in short order become a major source of inspiration for literally tens of thousands of fans around the Simulacrum.
If you're a researcher, author, influencer or content creator interested in talking simulation theory and related topics with Sol Luckman on this podcast, please reach out via https://www.crowrising.com/contact.
Conversations on Sol Luckman Uncensored is sponsored by https://snooze2awaken.com, Resources for Lucidity. For additional mission-critical FREE CONTENT for the awakening, check out http://www.crowrising.com, https://t.me/solluckman & https://solluckman.substack.com.
✍️ SHOW NOTES
Is the “Scientific Method” Broken? https://solluckman.substack.com/p/is-the-scientific-method-brokenor
Trigger Alert https://solluckman.substack.com/p/trigger-alert-theres-abundant-evidence
Playing in the Magic https://solluckman.substack.com/p/playing-in-the-magic-how-to-manifest
A Trio of Archaix Videos for You Math Geeks Out There https://solluckman.substack.com/p/a-trio-of-archaix-videos-for-you
What Is the Fine Structure Constant & How do Scientists Compute It? https://www.resonancescience.org/blog/what-is-the-fine-structure-constant-and-how-do-physicists-compute-it
A Holographic Concept of Reality https://solluckman.substack.com/p/a-holographic-concept-of-reality
Embryonic Holography https://solluckman.substack.com/p/embryonic-holography
You Might NOT Be an Errant If … https://solluckman.substack.com/p/you-might-not-be-an-errant-if
