📆 Jason Breshears Interviewed by Sol Luckman (Round 2): Exploring the Astonishing Mathematix & Calendrix of Archaix

If one video could utterly transform your vision of yourself and your world, THIS IS IT.

☄️ Check out Round 1, “Coding Loops inside the Simulacrum”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddCPmjl3lzA&t=12s&ab_channel=CrowRising

💥 In Round 2 Conversations on Sol Luckman Uncensored welcomes back the man, the myth, the legend, Jason Breshears of https://archaix.com, who has in short order become a major source of inspiration for literally tens of thousands of fans around the Simulacrum.

💥 He’s also stirred up a proverbial SHITESTORM in the community of alternative content creators on YouTube and elsewhere, who are VERY threatened by the truths he reveals.

🎤 If you’re a researcher, author, influencer or content creator interested in talking simulation theory and related topics with Sol Luckman on this podcast, please reach out via https://www.crowrising.com/contact. This ISN’T a platform for channeling, ETs/UFOs or the recent “reincarnation trap” or history denialist psyops, so please keep that in mind. Sol’s open to coming on other podcasts as a guest to drill down into what’s up in the Simulacrum and how we can survive and thrive here.

🙏 Conversations on Sol Luckman Uncensored is sponsored by https://snooze2awaken.com, Resources for Lucidity. For additional mission-critical FREE CONTENT for the awakening, check out http://www.crowrising.com, https://t.me/solluckman & https://solluckman.substack.com.

👉 Read Sol Luckman’s new ebook on manifestation https://solluckman.substack.com/p/playing-in-the-magic-how-to-manifest

✍️ SHOW NOTES

Is the “Scientific Method” Broken? https://solluckman.substack.com/p/is-the-scientific-method-brokenor

Trigger Alert https://solluckman.substack.com/p/trigger-alert-theres-abundant-evidence

Playing in the Magic https://solluckman.substack.com/p/playing-in-the-magic-how-to-manifest

A Trio of Archaix Videos for You Math Geeks Out There https://solluckman.substack.com/p/a-trio-of-archaix-videos-for-you

What Is the Fine Structure Constant & How do Scientists Compute It? https://www.resonancescience.org/blog/what-is-the-fine-structure-constant-and-how-do-physicists-compute-it

A Holographic Concept of Reality https://solluckman.substack.com/p/a-holographic-concept-of-reality

Embryonic Holography https://solluckman.substack.com/p/embryonic-holography

You Might NOT Be an Errant If … https://solluckman.substack.com/p/you-might-not-be-an-errant-if