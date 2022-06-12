US, China Clash Over Taiwan at Shangri-La Dialogue

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1jte066
06/11/2022 The Defense Ministers of China and the United States at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore that they’re looking for a relationship “re-set” after years of tension between the two strategic adversaries. But one topic continues to be potentially dangerous – Taiwan