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SHOW NO. 78 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 1 (Sept 8th, 2021)
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22 views • October 26, 2021
Attorney Larry Becraft explains the meaning of the term “misbranding” as it relates to the failure to inform vaccine recipients of the “known risks” of receiving the vaccine, including thousands of deaths from the vaccines as 21 U.S.C. 360bbb-3(e)(1)(A)(ii)(II) requires. Larry and Attorney Peter Mancus discussed the concepts of “informed consent” and “unwitting subjects” with regard to medical treatments such as Covid-19 vaccines. Also discussed was the potential for civil liability to arise for companies that compel their employees to become vaccinated.
Various expert co-hosts joined this Special Edition episode, among them regular co-hosts Alabama Attorney Larry Becraft, Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister, Paralegal and Researcher Shawn O'Connor. Some of the following experts periodically join the show: Attorney Colton Boyles, Attorney Donald W. "Mac" MacPherson, Attorney Nathan MacPherson, Attorney Ryan MacPherson, Attorney Scott MacPherson and Attorney John Green and former Attorney Charles Lincoln III.
Various expert co-hosts joined this Special Edition episode, among them regular co-hosts Alabama Attorney Larry Becraft, Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister, Paralegal and Researcher Shawn O'Connor. Some of the following experts periodically join the show: Attorney Colton Boyles, Attorney Donald W. "Mac" MacPherson, Attorney Nathan MacPherson, Attorney Ryan MacPherson, Attorney Scott MacPherson and Attorney John Green and former Attorney Charles Lincoln III.
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