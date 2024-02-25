Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FALSE narratives everywhere? Have you heard these? 5 Minute Iconic Podcast
channel image
EnergyMe333
212 Subscribers
Shop now
116 views
Published a day ago

Are you manipulated? Narratives Everywhere? Lies in the open? The Iconic Podcast

Jeremy Elliot. Psyops detailed. BigMedia news and talk shows.  Double Talk.  2-Doctrine Policy.

"You should ask yourself a couple of basic questions. When the state prevents you from buying seeds for your garden, but allows you to purchase lottery tickets, it's not about your health. An institution that has the ability to destroy all of earth through alleged nuclear warfare should not regulate personal self defense. An institution that is caught trafficking drugs should not be able to regulate plants. An institution that has racked up 23 million in debt (prior to coronavirus) should not be allowed to manage the retirement fund. An institution that was caught spreading STDs should not be allowed to run health care. WHEN did you consent to...a government ruling over you?" ~ Jeremy Elliot

TheIconicPodcast. https://rumble.com/c/TheIconicPodcast

FULL SHOW Jeremy Elliot destroying the COVID narrative in 5 minutes https://rumble.com/vsf9kw-jeremy-elliot-destroying-the-covid-narrative-in-5-minutes.html

Welcome News Junkies!  Decipher the news narratives at EnergyMe333.comhttps://www.energyme333.com/news.html




Keywords
psyopstalk showsbig medianarrativescovid19plandemicjeremy elliotcovaxnews psyopstv manipulation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket