Why Ukraine is in Real Trouble | Sebastian Gorka & Steve Bannon

RealAmericasVoice: Why Ukraine is in Trouble | - Sebastian Gorka tells Steve Bannon that Ukraine's problems stem from not having the capacity to rotate the main forces out of the theater. "If you have fighting units then a third of them are in the theater. A third of them are training ready for deployment. A third of them are recovering from deployment. That is not the case," Gorka said. "All of the main fighting forces are deployed, with a tiny amount that are training and then the elite who are being rotated in and out. That operational tempo is unsustainable."
