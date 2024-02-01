Create New Account
Why Ukraine is in Real Trouble | Sebastian Gorka & Steve Bannon
Published 16 hours ago

RealAmericasVoice:  Why Ukraine is in Trouble  |    -  Sebastian Gorka tells Steve Bannon that Ukraine's problems stem from not having the capacity to rotate the main forces out of the theater. "If you have fighting units then a third of them are in the theater. A third of them are training ready for deployment. A third of them are recovering from deployment. That is not the case," Gorka said. "All of the main fighting forces are deployed, with a tiny amount that are training and then the elite who are being rotated in and out. That operational tempo is unsustainable."



Keywords
war roomukrainesteve bannonseb gorka

