Congress Passes KIDS Act for Age Verification – Video #333

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The lower House of Congress just passed the KIDS Act, another stepping stone towards online age verification, digital ID, digital prisons and technocracy.
Shownotes:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/digital-id-america-missouri-25th-state-age-verification-law/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/x-twitters-israeli-biometrics-au10tix-linked-by-parent-company-9-11/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/kuwait-to-freeze-bank-accounts-of-those-without-biometrics-video-148/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/israeli-food-aid-biometric-death-trap/
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/119/hr7757
https://www.politico.com/news/2026/06/29/kids-safety-package-wins-house-approval-00980846
https://reclaimthenet.org/the-house-just-voted-for-kosa
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Online_age_verification_in_the_United_Kingdom
https://www.computerweekly.com/news/366644294/Big-tech-must-introduce-age-checks-to-support-UKs-under-16s-social-media-ban
https://www.biometricupdate.com/202606/australia-doubles-fines-for-social-media-companies-not-following-age-check-law
https://www.biometricupdate.com/202606/ice-biometrics-underpin-broader-surveillance-network-report-argues
https://x.com/CoviLeaks/status/2071488840607625640
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Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon, Substack and YouTube.