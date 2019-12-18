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The American Revolution Is Happening Now It’s Only Being Broadcast On Infowars - War Room Full Show
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20 views • December 18, 2019
Owen Shroyer returns to the studio after his epic trip last week to D.C., New York and the Pennsylvania Trump rally. He goes over the highlights of the trip and the aftermath of Americans nationwide standing up to the corrupt Democrats and their fraud treason. Phone lines are open for callers to weigh in as well. Guests include Zach Vorhies in studio, Thats The Point With Brandon, and other individuals who confronted Adam Schiff in California. Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!
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