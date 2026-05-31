The Solution (really)

It's time for real change. People want it now more than ever. Jim Gale and Cory Endrulat in this seminar, detail every major institution and various strategies that can shift our entire world from where it is currently, to one that nobody can disagree with and everybody can benefit from. Sounds too good to be true? Find out for yourself.

Any questions? Want to learn more? Contact us! https://bigfootflorida.com/contact

More solutions (with more emphasis on psychology): https://www.healthrevealed.org/anti-statism

Note: This seminar is prone to revision. Building solutions obviously requires communication and negotiation between various parties.





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