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Elon Musk Launches Free Speech Fight of the Century with Hostile Takeover of Twitter – FULL SHOW 4/14/22
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163 views • April 15, 2022
Meanwhile, the FBI now admits Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson were right when they claimed FBI agents were involved in the Jan 6th rally! Special guest Dr. Darren Beattie, who spearheaded the fight for the truth, joins today’s broadcast! Also, Alex Jones is having Dr. Bryan Ardis on to discuss the controversial Covid-19 “snake venom theory” & Dr. Richard Fleming is breaking down the latest exclusive intel on Covid medical tyranny and more! Tune in!
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