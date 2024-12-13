Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec. 13, 2024 – Apple introduces breakthrough AI microchip whose name means TRANS DEMON and the extermination of humanity

Register free at https://brightu.com to watch the full Next Pandemic Preparedness Survival stream





- Mike Adams Introduces the Show and Upcoming Events (0:00)

- The Great Steel and the Great Reveal (5:33)

- The Dark Side of AI and Transhumanism (15:54)

- Pro-Human AI and Decentralization Efforts (26:10)

- The Role of Satellite Phones and Preparedness (49:29)

- Interview with Dr. Peter Breggin on Pandemic Preparedness (56:54)

- The Globalist Agenda and the Role of the UN (1:11:24)

- The Future of Governance and the Role of Technology (1:20:39)

- The Importance of Public Trust and Decentralization (1:20:56)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (1:22:23)

- Announcement of the Decade of the Vaccine (1:22:40)

- Trump's Response and Globalist Influence (1:27:36)

- Rise of AI and Robotic Systems (1:29:30)

- Humanity and AI: Ethical Considerations (1:34:16)

- Centralization of Power and Scientific Control (1:36:59)

- Psychiatric Indoctrination and Liberal Education (1:39:39)

- Final Thoughts and Future Conversations (1:42:20)





