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Fíjense en su cara y sus ojos, después de la pregunta, ocurre un trance en su mirada.
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133 views • April 19, 2022
Macron en una entrevista en 2016 antes de ser el presidente de Francia
Fíjense en su cara y sus ojos, después de la pregunta, ocurre un trance en su mirada.
Luego, en 2021 anuncia con sarcasmo la llegada de la "Bestia de los Eventos" con una sonrisa.
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysee ⚫Brighteon
Fíjense en su cara y sus ojos, después de la pregunta, ocurre un trance en su mirada.
Luego, en 2021 anuncia con sarcasmo la llegada de la "Bestia de los Eventos" con una sonrisa.
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysee ⚫Brighteon
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