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Cooking and Foraging WILD mushrooms - Saffron Milk Cap Mushroom
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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56 views • June 08, 2022
Autumn foraging for wild mushrooms in an Australian pine forest.

My wife and I spent the morning in a local pine forest foraging for Saffron Milk Cap Mushrooms. We got a good haul during the 2 hours of foraging. Being in a pine forest was still a weird experience, especially the scent the forest gives compared to the usual eucalyptus forests we spend our time in.

If wanting to know how a simple but tasty recipe for Saffron Milk Cap Mushroom feast, keep watching to see the amazing snack I cook while in the bush on my twig stove.

This was the first time for me to go foraging for wild mushrooms and I can say that it was an experience I'll never forget and will definitely do it again! The mushrooms were so tasty!

While I have you, why not check out my Instagram where I post bushcraft, outdoors, hiking and camping content.
https://www.instagram.com/outdoorsove...

I also just recently joined Facebook as well
https://www.facebook.com/outdoorsover...

If you're an Aussie and into your bushcraft, why not check out the Australian Bushcraft Crew t-shirts.
https://outdoorsovernight.com/store/


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