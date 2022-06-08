Cooking and Foraging WILD mushrooms - Saffron Milk Cap Mushroom

Autumn foraging for wild mushrooms in an Australian pine forest.My wife and I spent the morning in a local pine forest foraging for Saffron Milk Cap Mushrooms. We got a good haul during the 2 hours of foraging. Being in a pine forest was still a weird experience, especially the scent the forest gives compared to the usual eucalyptus forests we spend our time in.If wanting to know how a simple but tasty recipe for Saffron Milk Cap Mushroom feast, keep watching to see the amazing snack I cook while in the bush on my twig stove.This was the first time for me to go foraging for wild mushrooms and I can say that it was an experience I'll never forget and will definitely do it again! The mushrooms were so tasty!While I have you, why not check out my Instagram where I post bushcraft, outdoors, hiking and camping content.I also just recently joined Facebook as wellIf you're an Aussie and into your bushcraft, why not check out the Australian Bushcraft Crew t-shirts.Shared from and subscribe to:Outdoors Overnight