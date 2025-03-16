'Normal Blood Pressure'...Big Pharma Keeps Moving The Goalpost.70: Normal 160/90

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Normal Blood Pressure'...Big Pharma Keeps Moving The Goalpost.
1940: Normal 100+Plus Your Age/95
1970: Normal 160/90
2000: Normal 140/90
2017 & Now: Normal Needs To Be Less Than 120/80
Anti-Hypertensive Drugs worldwide achieved a revenue of $36.7 BILLION in 2024.
Blood Pressure Medications do not treat the root cause & inflict grave side effects resulting in more pills prescribed to counter negative side effects.
Making Big Pharma even more $$ profit for every additional Medication prescribed to mitigate the side effects from the original Hypertension Medications.
Very Low Blood Pressure is not healthy, causing more chronic illness & higher mortality.
Finding optimal Blood Pressure for you can be obtained by Diet & Lifestyle. No one has a blood pressure medication deficiency.