'Normal Blood Pressure'...Big Pharma Keeps Moving The Goalpost.70: Normal 160/90
Be Children of Light
197 views • 1 month ago

'Normal Blood Pressure'...Big Pharma Keeps Moving The Goalpost.


1940: Normal 100+Plus Your Age/95


1970: Normal 160/90  


2000: Normal 140/90


2017 & Now: Normal Needs To Be Less Than 120/80


Anti-Hypertensive Drugs worldwide achieved a revenue of $36.7 BILLION in 2024.


Blood Pressure Medications do not treat the root cause & inflict grave side effects resulting in more pills prescribed to counter negative side effects.


Making Big Pharma even more $$ profit for every additional Medication prescribed to mitigate the side effects from the original Hypertension Medications.


Very Low Blood Pressure is not healthy, causing more chronic illness & higher mortality.


Finding optimal Blood Pressure for you can be obtained by Diet & Lifestyle. No one has a blood pressure medication deficiency.


Keywords
