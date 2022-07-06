Situation Update, July 6, 2022 - Western Europe on SUICIDE WATCH as food, energy collapse keeps getting worse

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Western Europe is on suicide watch as virtue signaling nations tore down their fossil fuel infrastructure (and nuclear power plants) to appease the “greenies.” Now, countries like Germany, France and the UK are facing an energy catastrophe as Russia steadily reduces natural gas outflows from pipelines like Nord Stream 1, which is also scheduled to be taken offline in just five days for “routine maintenance.”
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-06-western-europe-on-suicide-watch-as-food-energy-collapse-gets-worse.html
0:00 Intro
1:25 Netherlands
13:17 Cryptocurrency
16:55 Canada
19:40 Marvel
23:22 Russia
35:20 Fertilizer
36:35 Energy Crisis
43:40 Invasion
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