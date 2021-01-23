Michael C. Ruppert & Catherine Austin Fitts - The Truth and Lies of 9/11 (FULL LECTURE)

In the wake of the September 11th attacks, Mike Ruppert was among the first to be publicly critical of a number of transparent flaws in the official story presented by the US government. Mike is a former LAPD narcotics investigator who discoverd CIA trafficking drugs in 1977. After attempting to expose to corruption, he was forced out of LAPD while earning the highest rating reports possible and having no disciplinary actions. Mike has been shot at by people who have tried to keep him from bringing his findings to light. In more than 80 stories since 9-11, he has followed his tested strategy of using only government documents, official statements or verifiable press reports as the basis for his work. As a result, he has been openly received by several members of Congress and maintains open lines of communications with congressional and committee staff. Mike gave his first post 9-11 lecture at Portland State University, which was attended by more that 1,000 citizens and resulted in a standing ovation. “The Truth and Lies of 9-11” is the video of that event, including special exclusive interviews with Ron Paul, Cynthia McKinney, Barbara Lee, and Dillon Reed.