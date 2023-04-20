Live Chat with Paul; -124- UFO Hearing latest vids + New Airships NASA and Military + Nuremberg 1561

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Science stuff and questioning it as accepted truth (was pushed to next live!) + New Airships NASA and Military + Congress Hearing UFO vids from today + 1561 UFOs revisited! [00:02:00] (1c) Paul has some tech issues.. first BT mouse stopped working on reboot making the show start 1 hour later! but once streaming video capture stopped and only audio was streaming so Paul restarts the soft which resolves it. [00:08:56] (2) Main Topic Begins - Re-Cap the last debunk of alleged geeze in Minnesota Paul corrects and updates the facts better on the distance you can hear geese and small 3 group of birds may not make sound in that short video [00:10:40] (2b) Emotional UFOLOGISTs/Sky Watchers.. mocking was a bit of fun and joking only,,, beliefs in UFO field is for sure a religion.. prison planets and souls and alien interviews [00:13:00] (2c) How far can you hear a goose [00:28:53] (3) Paul reviews the New Congress UFO hearing videos released [01:02:00] (4) Lighter then Air concepts presentation document from NASA 2018 and ither research Paul found what military and DARPA are up too as well as China. Air Stations! [01:23:00] (4b) Nuclear Powered Airships were they really never built (what about Betty Case diamond UFO case) [01:34:30] (4c) Future Battle airships and drone swarms [01:43:33] (5) GUFON promoting the 1561 alleged UFO event with 0 balance and 0 research. Paul breaks down what article period experts and science experts have said about the old news press art work and text. [02:32:00] (6) UFO sighting turns out to be a new Chinese Spy Airship all silver or special skin so hard to see? (this was out of sequence as was meant to have been talked about with the airships section! lol) [02:49:57] (7) Paul decides to talk plasma spacetime etc next live and wrap up. [02:50:00] (8) Looksup Bluetooth mouse problems with recent windows 10 updates and finds some stuff and shows his Opti-mouse images on screen and how he got it to work again in case others out there run into the issue. go to BT settings and click add device and click the mouse freq code 1 to 3 on bottom til it finds it! Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout is now HERE! (https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs) cheers Paul. All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** Find all ways to donate here including monthly options That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does! https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here ( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item which goes towards production costs) https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/ Thanks to the Following Paul S. (Music) Free Music Archive (creative commons music) Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3 ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.

