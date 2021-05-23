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Bullish on AMP! The most undervalued cryptocurrency on the market today!
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21 views • May 23, 2021
Why am I bullish on AMP? Nice and easy, I consider this to be one of the most undervalued cryptocurrencies in the space today. AMP is the collateral token for the Flexa network. Flexa makes it possible to spend crypto, directly from your wallet. No converting it to fiat, no gas fees, straight from your wallet. This literally smashed the argument against crypto, that you can't spend it. Well folks, now you can.
As the market is in freefall right now, I don't think you will ever have an opportunity to get into a coin this good, at this low of a price. This is not fiat crypto, and it damn sure isn't ponzi like. This is a token that increases its value based on usage, not liquidity. And I will end this as we all end these videos...this is not financial advice, you do you bro, but I am all in on this one.
Catch us live on Friday nights at 7 Central! http://thesurvivalcircle.com/
As the market is in freefall right now, I don't think you will ever have an opportunity to get into a coin this good, at this low of a price. This is not fiat crypto, and it damn sure isn't ponzi like. This is a token that increases its value based on usage, not liquidity. And I will end this as we all end these videos...this is not financial advice, you do you bro, but I am all in on this one.
Catch us live on Friday nights at 7 Central! http://thesurvivalcircle.com/
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