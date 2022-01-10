Supreme Court Justices are under fire for COVID-19 misinformation

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How critical should we be about SCOTUS misinformation? Judge Napolitano details the recent headlines surrounding the Supreme Court.
#SCOTUS #COVID #SupremeCourt
Read more from Forbes:
The Supreme Court revised the transcript of Friday’s oral arguments on the federal government’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates, as both Gorsuch and Justice Sonia Sotomayor have been criticized for making false statements during the hearing.